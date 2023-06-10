- re-checked the list, original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Cristina Mesesan

As a child, there was something really thrilling about playing the criminal running from the law. Obviously, I didn’t actually break any laws or spend time in jail - but there was a big thrill in the entire thing. Someone was always the cop, looking to capture me while I run from the law. We can see these types of games on many platforms, but there are quite a few really popular Roblox criminal games!

Roblox is known for being a child-friendly platform, so while some of these criminal games may have weapons and guns in them, there isn’t any sort of gore or bloody scenes of riots that can be found. Instead, these games capture the feeling of being a criminal fleeing areas, and many of them also allow you to become a cop if you would rather be on the good side of things! Many of them don’t even have guns in them, which can allow you to play without weapons that do so much destruction but still come across in a very fun and playful way.

Also read:

Scariest Roblox games that will make you sleep with the light on

Best Roblox adventure games

As the choice is yours, often people might want to explore being a lawbreaker, looking to do a little mischief and madness on the map. All of these criminal games have a large player base and are regularly updated, allowing for more content if you are really enjoying the games themselves. Having games with more players does mean there are more criminals to scheme with, but you may also find there are more civilians to catch you, and more police to chase after you while you try to do your crimes. Hopefully, you can find some really fun games in this list of the best Roblox criminal games out there.

Let’s get into this list of the best Roblox criminal games, currently running with a good number of players actively playing them.

Best Roblox criminal games