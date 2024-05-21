World of Stands tier list - Cast of Bizarre characters

Fans of the game will know that it's not easy to determine which stands are worth the effort. The World of Stands tier list compares all of the Stands so you can pick your favourite.

Yet another Roblox game inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures is here. World of Stands lets players collect different Stands by exploring its open world and engaging in PvP battles. The primary goal is to collect the strongest Stands. This will help you build the fiercest party and climb the leaderboard. That’s where our World of Stands tier list comes in. Read along as we rank all the Stands currently available in the game.

But first, here’s a quick explanation of what each tier represents:

S Tier: OP Stands

OP Stands A Tier: The next best things. Great for specific roles

The next best things. Great for specific roles B Tier: Early game MVPs

Early game MVPs C Tier: Weakest Stands in the game

Stands in tiers S and A are the ones you want in your inventory for the long haul. S-tier ones should be the focal point to build your party around while A-tier Stands make the best party members.

The B and C tier Stands are pretty easy to get your hands on. Some of them will drop simply by completing certain in-game missions. As you start playing the game, these are the Stands you’ll have to make do with for the first few quests. However, you don’t want to invest too much in them because their moveset isn’t enough for the tougher quests.

Okay, to stray a bit from the topic, if you love anime games from Roblox, we have a One Fruit tier list and a tier list for Anime World Tower Defense that you can use as well. Of course, there are others, just look them up!

Now, let’s jump right into our World of Stands tier list.