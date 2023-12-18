Roblox: Toilet Tower Defense tier list - Every unit ranked
With new units coming to Toilet Tower Defense, the pendulum of power keeps swinging. The strongest of the toilet troops gets reduced to a mere expendable in a matter of days. However, a few units have prevailed in the evergrowing roster of characters.
As of creating this tier list, there are more than 40 units in this wacky Roblox experience. If you’re having a hard time figuring out the best (and worst) units of Toilet Tower Defense, this tier list is for you.
Tier list explanationStarting from an S tier that has the strongest units going down to a D tier that lists the weakest units, this list categorizes the units into FIVE different tiers.
- S Tier: The units in this tier are OP. These guys have no right to be this good, but they are, and players need to exploit that to the fullest. However, first, you must get your hands on these units, which is tough.
- A Tier: These units are not overpowered, but they aren’t underpowered either. They are powerful characters with one or two exploitable weaknesses. If used right, they can be formidable fighters.
- B Tier: The units in the B tier are situational fighters. They will be the strongest during one situation and completely average in another. You’ll have to make do with quite a few of these guys until you get some higher-tier units.
- C Tier: This tier is full of below-average, borderline-weak units of Toilet Tower Defense. You’ll need to invest heavily to get some utility out of these guys, but it’s just not worth it in the long run.
- D Tier: Dump these units the first chance you get. They offer very little in combat and will always be the weakest link of every deck.
Continuous buffs and debuffs have messed up the entire meta. To help players choose the best units that will perfectly suit their gameplay style, I’ve created a Toilet Tower Defense tier list.
1
S Tier
Want to see your name under the golden toilet? Get these units! There are a couple of Mythic Units in there as well as a new entrant - Upgraded Titan Cinemaman, a Godly unit. The Upgraded Titan Cinemaman is the costliest and strongest unit in the game right now. Getting your hands on one is very difficult. In fact, every “Upgraded” unit has as low as 0.01% summoning chance. So, until you get lucky, make do with Corrupted or Jetpack Cameraman.
2
A Tier
Not everyone is lucky enough to summon the S-tier units during the early game, nor does everyone have the Robux needed to buy the units that are available at the shop. So, your next bet is these A-tier units. These have a higher summoning chance and are available at the Shop for a reasonable price. TV Woman, for instance, is the cheapest Exclusive unit in the game, available at the Shop for 99 Robux. She can burn enemies and damage Glass Toilets, despite being a TV Unit.
Most units in this list have actually been demoted. They were actually S-tier worthy before the recent Episode 67 Part 4 update. Take Titan Cameraman, for example. Titan Cameraman has the best range and is tradeable and purchaseable from the shop. It didn’t get any debuffs, but new units outpower it, hence tier A. The same applies to Mech Cameraman.
3
B Tier
When you first start playing Toiler Tower Defense, you can’t go straight for the best units. Units, like Upgraded Titan Cameraman or Spider TV, are hard to get and expensive to upgrade. So, what do you do until you get some stronger units? Well, you get yourself some B-tier units like Titan TV Man or Speaker Spider. These are beginner-friendly units that are great for early-game runs. Secret Agent is one of the deadliest units in this tier, dishing out 200,000 damage when maxed out. That’s more damage than any Mythic or Legendary units. But the reason this OP unit sits in tier B is the long cooldown of 30 seconds. And that’s the story of almost all the units in this tier. Titan Speakerman and Ninja Cameraman are good starters. They’ll handle the first few waves with relative ease. But when the going gets tough, the weaknesses of these units get exposed.
4
C Tier
As I said in the tier list explanation, the C tier is full of below-average Units. Most of these are of Rare value and there are a few Epic units on this list as well. While these are good in their own categories, they look silly in front of higher-value units. Unlike Mythic and Legendary units, most of these C-Tier ones don’t even have special abilities. I won’t even compare them to the higher Toilet Tower Defense Values- Exclusive and Godly.
That said, these units aren’t completely useless. Until you’re stuck on the easier mode, even a slightly upgraded Rocket Cameraman can solo the first few waves. Similarly, the Large TV Man is a slightly expensive unit that can handle a big group of enemies. To summarize these units in one line, I’d say that you can get good output from these but you’ll have to spend a lot of money. For example, a fully upgraded Speaker Helicopter will give you 80 Damage and 400 AOE DPS, but it’ll cost 500.
5
D Tier
Sell, trade, or just give them away for free, but steer clear of these Toilet Tower Defense units! They offer very little in terms of damage and are plain boring to watch. Whether it’s the TV Man - the weakest Rare unit in the game - or the base Cameraman, neither of these FOUR units is worth the price. All of these units have a 15% or higher summoning chance so you will get a lot of these. Camerawoman has a 49.9% chance of summoning in the Main Crate. But no matter how many of these you get, I just have one tip - don’t bother upgrading!
Lastly, don’t be surprised to see a few changes made to this tier list as soon as a new update lands.