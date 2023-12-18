Roblox: Toilet Tower Defense tier list - Every unit ranked

With new units coming to Toilet Tower Defense, the pendulum of power keeps swinging. The strongest of the toilet troops gets reduced to a mere expendable in a matter of days. However, a few units have prevailed in the evergrowing roster of characters.

As of creating this tier list, there are more than 40 units in this wacky Roblox experience. If you’re having a hard time figuring out the best (and worst) units of Toilet Tower Defense, this tier list is for you.

Tier list explanation

S Tier: The units in this tier are OP. These guys have no right to be this good, but they are, and players need to exploit that to the fullest. However, first, you must get your hands on these units, which is tough.

A Tier: These units are not overpowered, but they aren't underpowered either. They are powerful characters with one or two exploitable weaknesses. If used right, they can be formidable fighters.

B Tier: The units in the B tier are situational fighters. They will be the strongest during one situation and completely average in another. You'll have to make do with quite a few of these guys until you get some higher-tier units.

C Tier: This tier is full of below-average, borderline-weak units of Toilet Tower Defense. You'll need to invest heavily to get some utility out of these guys, but it's just not worth it in the long run.

D Tier: Dump these units the first chance you get. They offer very little in combat and will always be the weakest link of every deck.

Starting from an S tier that has the strongest units going down to a D tier that lists the weakest units, this list categorizes the units into FIVE different tiers.

Continuous buffs and debuffs have messed up the entire meta. To help players choose the best units that will perfectly suit their gameplay style, I’ve created a Toilet Tower Defense tier list.