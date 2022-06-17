Best looking Roblox games in 2022
When most people think of Roblox, what probably comes to mind first, are games with very basic and simple graphics, similar to Minecraft maybe. That is also true for avid Roblox players. We are so used to the "blocky" appearance, it's hard to imagine that we can have a different kind of experience on the platform sometimes.
These are not the old days though. With how big the Roblox community has become over the years, the reality is different! Among the countless developers on the Roblox platform, there are some who have pushed their game's visuals to the next level, to the point where it's hard to believe that these are actually just Roblox games.
In this article, we will take a look at some of the Roblox games with the most pleasing graphics. You'll be surprised! The list below is in no particular order. With all that being said, let's get right into it.
1
Operation Scorpion
A first-person shooting (FPS) game, by MAXIMILLIAN, Operation Scorpion was released on February 17th 2018 and it has over 9 million visits as of today. The game is still getting updates regularly, and it’s easily one of the best looking games in the genre. If you are an FPS fan, you should definitely give this one a try.
If you want to keep up with the latest news about Operation Scorpion, you can follow its developer on Twitter, or check out their Discord server.
2
Velocity Outlast
Velocity Outlast is an ongoing project by tryler2. This is a work in progress so don’t expect a full gaming experience. What you also must know is that, Velocity Outlast is not free, as it costs 500 Robux. With all that being said, this is an example of what Roblox games can be, and the result is stunning. Need for Speed like graphics on a Roblox game? It's possible! That's why it is one of the best looking Roblox games!
You can follow the developer on Twitter, subscribe to their YouTube channel or join their Discord server if you want to keep up with the latest news and updates about the game.
3
Paris {SHOWCASE}
Paris by SetDefault1, is a 2020 Bloxy award finalist for favorite showcase. A realistic recreation of the “City of Light”, on a warm summer evening. There’s not much to say about this title, the graphics are simply amazing, a breathtaking experience. And yes, you can even visit the Eiffel Tower.
4
Concept Art: AfterLife
A free, short open world experience by AngryPhoenix, Concept Art: AfterLife's visuals are just stunning. Depending on your system, you might need to reduce the graphics setting if you are experiencing lag, but the game will still look amazing even on lower settings.
5
Hellreaver Arena V1.1
Hellreaver Arena V1.1 by Noahh and Canyon could very well be the most realistic looking game on Roblox. A first-person shooter (FPS) game based on Doom Eternal, it’s hard to believe that Hellreaver Arena is a Roblox game. The game is still in Beta phase of development, so some bugs should be expected if you give this one a try. For folks who enjoy this genre of game, this is definitely one that they must try.
If you want to keep up with the latest news and updates about the game, you can follow the developers on Twitter or subscribe to their YouTube channel. There’s also a Discord server that you can join anytime and hang out with the rest of the community.
6
Mist
Mist by NoirSplash, is a showcase inspired by Kung Fu Panda and Mists of Pandaria. Created on January 8th 2020 it has over 3 million visits as of today. Even if you are not a fan of showcases, you might want to give this one a try as the visuals are breathtaking. Not your average Roblox experience.
You can follow NoirSplash on Twitter if you want to stay up to date with his upcoming projects, or join the Discord server community by following the links.
7
The Asylum Chapter II
A horror game by johnpcps, The Asylum will give you a few jumpscares with its dark, realistic graphics. Created on May 23rd 2020, the game has over 28 million visits as of today. A must try game, not just for the fans of the genre, but for anyone who wants to have a different Roblox experience.
You can subscribe to johnpcps’ YouTube channel and stay up to date with all the latest news about the game.
8
The Canyon
A free demo from the developer of Velocity Outlast, tryler2, The Canyon is a teaser of what Roblox games can potentially be. Get on a BMW M3 GTR and explore the hyper-realistic map of the game. You’ll find it hard to believe that you experiencing this in a Roblox game. The Canyon is available for PC/Laptop and Xbox devices only. With this, we are completing our list of best looking Roblox games! We will, of course, update it when the new gem appears.
