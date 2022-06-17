When most people think of Roblox, what probably comes to mind first, are games with very basic and simple graphics, similar to Minecraft maybe. That is also true for avid Roblox players. We are so used to the "blocky" appearance, it's hard to imagine that we can have a different kind of experience on the platform sometimes.

These are not the old days though. With how big the Roblox community has become over the years, the reality is different! Among the countless developers on the Roblox platform, there are some who have pushed their game's visuals to the next level, to the point where it's hard to believe that these are actually just Roblox games.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the Roblox games with the most pleasing graphics. You'll be surprised! The list below is in no particular order. With all that being said, let's get right into it.