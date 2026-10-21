The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 99 - Balatro, Vampire Survivors, CookieRun: Kingdom…basically all about collabs

On veggie criminals and Jimbo's friends

Do you have a favourite crossover on mobile? What do you think is the greatest or the most nonsensical collab of all time? It's all about combining what should and shouldn't be combined in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we once again add a sneaky little plug for the Pocket Gamer Awards and its ongoing nominations phase.

Will kicks off the discussion with Diablo Immortal and Spawn, which we all kinda feel like is pretty apt given the hell-themed shenanigans both franchises have. Then, we turn our attention to the other end of the spectrum, which is the recently concluded WWE Champions x Cowboy Bebop collab. It just doesn't feel like it makes sense no matter how you look at it, but hey - if people are having fun, then that's more than enough, I suppose!

Iwan then steers the conversation to FIFA Heroes and its crossover with Kung Fu Panda, before we reveal why we're actually talking about collabs this week - and that's because there's a new category for the Pocket Gamer Awards 2027 called Best In-Game Collab. That makes us look back on the most memorable ones we've had over the years, including Vampire Survivors x Among Us, CookieRun: Kingdom x BTS, Call of Duty Mobile x The Boys, and Sword of Convallaria x The Witcher. There are also AFK Journey's crossovers with Delicious in Dungeon and Frieren.

For me, my top picks to nominate would be Dead Cells x Castlevania and Last Cloudia x Star Ocean, while Iwan highlights the Balatro x Friends of Jimbo ultimate collab.

We throw our wishes into the ether for a possible Dadish x Turnip Boy crossover, and Will adds the Godzilla DLC from Dave the Diver to his wishlist. And finally, Iwan wraps it all up with the strangest collabs in PUBG, so suffice it to say that there's a lot to choose from when you make your nominations this month!

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