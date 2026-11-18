On love interests and franchise funk

What makes a franchise adaptation successful for you? And who do you think will win in a popularity contest: Dadish, Zayne, or GingerBrave? We dive into all things Warhammer Survivors in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, with a healthy dose of speculation on the community-nominated characters from the Pocket Gamer Awards in the mix.

The results for the nominations phase are in, and for Best Mobile Game Character, I'm surprised to see Zayne in there as opposed to Valko from Love and Deepspace! It's a pleasant surprise, of course, as I've always liked Zayne, while Iwan shares his thoughts on controversies and white bread.

Will believes that Dadish deserves the top spot, and it's up to you, the community, to pick your winners as voting is now open until the end of the year. Hopefully, you'll get to see your faves win at the awards show in London in January!

That said, we move on from the nomms onto Warhammer Survivors, which is the hot topic for the three of us in particular this week - and that's because we are all playing on different platforms, coming from different perspectives, and have mixed opinions on the Survivors-like.

For me, as a newbie to the franchise, the Warhammer coat of paint isn't really relevant to me, but even so, I had a blast playing through the roguelike as it is. I love the challenge and the replayability, as well as the lovely little surprises you get to unlock along the way. Iwan, on the other hand, feels like while it's a worthy entry into the genre, it lacks that extra spark that made the original Vampire Survivors so great.

Will is a bit of both - he thinks it's not the perfect game, but it's got enough going for it that makes it charming in its own way, especially for a Warhammer fan. With the roadmap for the roguelike having just been revealed, here's hoping we'll get to see more updates for it to make it shine like it should in the next few weeks!

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!