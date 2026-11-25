On open-world outlaws and realistic rides

Perhaps the biggest question everyone's been asking everyone this week is: what do you think of GTA VI? Inevitably, we discuss the pros and cons of Rockstar Games' latest endeavour in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, plus a few mobile alternatives you can dive into if Grand Theft Auto isn't exactly your thing.

Iwan starts the bit - er, discussion - with the mobile release of Postal Classic & Uncut, in which he talks about why it was and still is such a controversial shooter. It brings us to the topic of violence in video games, which inevitably leads to GTA VI.

Now, with plenty of other mobile games like Grand Theft Auto VI out there, you at least have choices to pick from if, like Will, you're not exactly as enamoured with Rockstar Games' most recent release. He gives us the lowdown on why GTA VI just isn't for him, and what the rest of the internet is currently saying.

I offer Neverness to Everness as a tribute for anyone who's looking for a GTA-like in the anime space, as it's also got a Wanted system where you can commit crimes and then promptly pay for said crimes. There's also Ananta launching on January 15th next year, which, given it's already got more than 27 million pre-registrations, is probably going to be a massive, massive thing.

Will brings up an interesting point, by the way, and that's people are apparently having fun doing non-crime things in GTA VI - this brings to mind OneState and its more roleplay-centric gameplay.

We also talk about touchscreen controls on open-world adventures like this, which is usually a challenge. But Feral Interactive has been bringing ports onto mobile - the most recent one being Saints Row: The Third Remastered - so here's hoping touchscreen controls will only get better from here.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!