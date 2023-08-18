Last Cloudia set to soon host a double collaboration with two classic JRPG franchises

The long-running and successful JRPG gacha Last Cloudia has announced that it will soon host another collaboration effort, but this time with two different properties at the same time! These collabs will be held at the same time and will be with both Valkyrie Profile Lenneth and Star Ocean The Second Story R. Last Cloudia clearly takes its classic JRPG inspiration seriously, as both of these games are some of the most retro and cult classics they could possibly team up with.

For those unaware of these two staples of the JRPG genre, both are technically remakes of their old counterparts, one of which hasn’t even been released yet. Valkyrie Profile Lenneth was a PSP port of the PS1 classic Valkyrie Profile, a game that centres around you as a titular Valkyrie travelling the world to collect powerful warriors.

Star Ocean The Second Story R on the other hand is a remake of the titular Star Ocean The Second Story, but has not yet been released. It is due out in November of this year and will remake the sci-fi epic that JRPG heads adored back when Star Ocean The Second Story originally launched in 1999. This spacefaring RPG saw you taking control of your own spaceship and traversing the cosmos to hunt down a primordial threat and save the galaxy itself.

Needless to say, this is a triple threat that will be a delight to any JRPG fan worth their salt. The details of the new content and additions have not yet been revealed but will be discussed within the YouTube stream featured above. It’s safe to say we will be seeing new units from both games enter Last Cloudia, and likely a ton of free handouts and new story content too.

