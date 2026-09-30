WWE Champions throws Cowboy Bebop into the ring for a week of bounty hunting

Spike is coming to the ring

Cowboy Bebop gear transforms WWE Superstars

Spike joins the crossover on October 2nd

Use code COWBOY for a free 5-Star character

Of all the odd jobs the crew of the Bebop has taken to keep the lights on, wrestling probably wasn't one you'd have guessed. It is now, for a week at least. WWE Champions has brought Cowboy Bebop into the ring for a limited-time event called Bounty by Moonlight, and it's already running.

WWE Champions has been going for nearly a decade, which is a long life for anything on mobile, never mind a match-3 RPG with a wrestling licence. Or a wrestling RPG that happens to be a match-3. I've gone back and forth on which way round it is, and I'm still not sure.

The crossover works through gear, so current and legendary Superstars take on the look of the Cowboy Bebop cast. Bray Wyatt is in as Jet Black, captain of the Bebop, and Sol Ruca gets Faye Valentine's signature yellow outfit. Both are available now.

Each comes with its own entrance and victory animations too, and the finishers come along with them, so you can land Sol Ruca's Sol Snatcher dressed as Faye. Spike himself shows up on October 2nd, with Trick Williams wearing his dishevelled suit and bringing the Trick Shot along.

It's a strange pairing. A 1998 anime about broke bounty hunters drifting around the solar system and a wrestling roster with a match-3 board underneath it don't obviously belong together. Then again, Spike spent a good chunk of the show settling things with his fists, and plenty with his feet too. Put him in a ring and it's less of a stretch than it sounds.

If you're new, the code COWBOY unlocks Trick Williams as a 5-Star Bronze character, so you'll have him on the roster before the suit arrives.

Bounty by Moonlight runs until October 4th, and WWE Champions is free-to-play on iOS and Android.

Our list of the best puzzle games on Android is noticeably lighter on suplexes.