AFK Journey announces upcoming collab with hit culinary anime Delicious in Dungeon

AFK Journey is bringing in a new crossover with Delicious in Dungeon

Characters from the series arrive in Esperia, with Magister Merlin needing to lend a helping hand

A brand-new cooking system arrives, letting you gather ingredients and craft recipes for buffs

If you're feeling hungry, then you might be able to ease those hunger pangs. That's because AFK Journey is teaming up with the culinary adventure of Delicious in Dungeon for a brand-new crossover coming on November 28th! Everyone's favourite hungry adventuring party joins the battle.

AFK Journey follows an adventuring party of the fighter Laios, mage Marcille and rogue Chilchuck. When one of their members gets eaten by a dragon and they narrowly escape with their lives, it's a struggle to descend into the dungeon without supplies. Which is where they meet the dwarf Senshi, who's made it his mission to learn how to subsist on the varied ecosystem of 'dungeon food'.

The crossover sees Laios, Marcille, Chilchuck and Senshi ending up trapped in the world of Esperia, and you, as Magister Merlin, will need to help them out in returning to their own world. That means battling it out with monsters to grab ingredients and even a brand-new cooking system to offer you buffs in combat.

Yummy

You can probably guess that I quite like Delicious in Dungeon. And as far as crossovers go, it's an excellent choice for entering the world of AFK Journey with its cel-shaded and picturesque graphics.

But what's particularly impressive is the inclusion of a whole new system for cookery here. While it can be gratifying for other top releases to bring in summoning pools, gems or other goodies, I think a limited-time system to sink your teeth into (I know I've used that metaphor a lot today, but hey, it fits here) is a welcome way to integrate the worlds of AFK Journey and Delicious in Dungeon.

