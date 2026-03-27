AFK Journey to team with popular fantasy anime Frieren for new content-packed crossover

It kicks off in about a month's time

AFK Journey has announced a brand-new collab featuring the popular anime series Frieren

Both the elven mage Frieren herself and Himmel the hero will join as playable characters

More details of how they'll work, rewards, and in-game events are pending

AFK Journey and its whimsical fantasy world has managed to grab the attention of a good chunk of mobile RPG fans. So, it's not surprising then that Farlight Games have a new collaboration up their sleeve, with none other than popular fantasy anime series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End that's set to arrive in AFK Journey on May 1st!

Frieren follows the adventures of the titular long-lived elven mage, who returns to find that while to her only a little time has passed, fifty years for humanoids is actually a pretty significant amount of time. And she barely has time to reconnect with her longtime companion, Himmel, before he passes.

While her adventures in the anime proper follow her coming to terms with this, and tutoring a new apprentice in the form of the orphan Fern, this collab will feature the return of Himmel the hero alongside Frieren herself as a playable character in AFK Journey!

The journey of a thousand miles

As you might expect, this upcoming collaboration promises a suite of new rewards, cosmetics and in-game content to enjoy. We're told that a full rundown of what to expect, including details of the two new heroes added as part of this collaboration, will arrive around April 24th, so stay tuned!

Now I'm new to the world of fantasy anime (still haven't finished Lodoss after all), but even I'm aware of Frieren and how it's grabbed fans. It definitely ain't an Overlord or Goblin Slayer in terms of tone, so I'm sure that Frieren will fit quite neatly into the world of AFK Journey.

Although it is rather ironic, Himmel is so often a feature of these collabs, given he's, y'know, supposed to be dead.

But hi-ho, there's not much else to say beyond that! Keep your eyes peeled, and we'll bring you the latest updates. But in the meantime, you can tide yourself over by rereading our AFK Journey tier list to swot up on the roster, or take a gander at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week!