FIFA Heroes lets you jump into the paws of Po in its new Kung Fu Panda collab

FIFA Heroes sees everyone's favourite Dragon Warrior arrive in its Kung Fu Panda collab

Po, Master Oogway and many others join the line-up as playable characters

Meanwhile, there's a suite of avatars, cosmetics and other goodies to unlock!

For better, or for worse, FIFA Heroes has taken a very goofy view on the beautiful game. We've seen Mbappe duke it out with Shrek, and even the norse god Thor take to the field. Now, it's time for the Dragon Warrior to make his stand as Po and friends from Kung Fu Panda join FIFA Heroes!

For anyone who grew up in late 2000s and early 2010s, Po and his pals will be instantly recognisable. The titular Kung Fu Panda is joined by Master Oogway, Tigress, Tai Lung and Zhen on the pitch. The season pass itself runs from October 12th (that is to say, now) to November 8th, giving you plenty of time to get these characters!

I love kung-fuuuuuuuu-

Coming hot off the heels of the World Cup earlier this year, FIFA Heroes really represents a new step for the footballing world. While EA FC remains massively popular, it's clear that in this new social media-driven age, the idea of collaborations, crossovers and crazy guest characters is more appealing to the folks at FIFA for their gaming strategy.

Will it work? Well, only time will tell. Is it fun to see childhood characters take to the pitch? Sure! Having grown up with Kung Fu Panda though, I can't help but wonder if kids these days see Jack Black's goofy ailuropoda melanoleuca (that's panda to you and me) as fondly as I once did.

Either way, this collaboration comes packed not just with new characters, but also six new avatars, emojis, lockers and player titles, all themed after the classic animated film series!

But if you're looking for a more traditional take on football, then you've still got plenty of options. Check out our list of the best football games on iOS to see some of our choice picks.