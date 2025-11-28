Sword of Convallaria brings the iconic characters of The Witcher 3 to their world starting today

Steel for humans, silver for monsters

Sword of Convallaria's highly anticipated Witcher 3 collab is here

It sees Geralt, Ciri, Triss and Yennefer arrive, along with their weapons

You can jump into limited-time dungeons and even recruit Ciri for free as a login reward

If you need stuff to do this weekend, then I'd say you're already spoilt for choice. Whether that's digging into the top five new mobile games to try this week, or getting your vote for the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards. But what about taking a walk on the Witcher side of things?

Yes, if you've been reading us regularly (and why wouldn't you), you'll already be aware that Sword of Convallaria, the retro strategy RPG, is bringing in some very special guests from CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Geralt and friends journey to the world of Convallaria, alongside all-new weapons, in an event running until January 22nd.

You'll find not just Geralt, but also Ciri, Yennefer and Triss all joining the action in Sword of Convallaria. And alongside them are those aforementioned weapons: Zirael, the Obsidian Star, the Flames of the Fearless and Geralt's iconic dual steel and silver swords.

Draw steel

Of course, it wouldn't be a crossover with someone like Sword of Convallaria if there weren't some fabulous new looks to collect. And you'll be able to nab exclusive skins for Geralt, Yennefer and Triss, the latter of which we discussed over in the Pocket Gamer podcast recently.

With this crossover available until January, you've got plenty of time to dig into this content and more! Whether that's the limited-time event dungeons or simply logging in at least once to add Ciri to your team. All of this and lore accuracy, too, at least according to the folks at developer XD Games.

And if you're looking for more RPG action, albeit probably in the more traditional manner, then don't spend time digging through storefronts!