The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 77 - Meg's Monster, Fruit Ninja Adventures, and Cookie Run: Kingdom

On defying death and twisting time

Did you grow up slicing away at virtual fruit in Fruit Ninja? And have you seen the latest Resident Evil trailer? This week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast is once again sponsored by the lovely folks who love some tennis-related fun, so we dabble in a little bit of fun (and cringe) ourselves.

To kick things off, we dive right into the epic return of the sponsored segment brought to you by Roland Garros eSeries 2026 by Renault - the world’s biggest and most thrilling eTennis competition, endorsed by the French Tennis Federation! If you don't want to miss out on all the action, be sure to tune in to the finals on May 23rd on YouTube.

What you might want to miss out on is Iwan's cringey tennis pun…but he makes up for it by segueing professionally into Racing Master, which is out now on iOS and Android. I fail to come up with any kind of commentary for that, given I know nothing about cars, so it's Felix the Reaper that I talk about instead!

This is actually near and dear to my heart because it's the very first game I reviewed for Pocket Gamer back in 2020, so it's a big throwback to the good ol' days for me. It's in pre-registration on Android right now, where you play as a lovestruck reaper manipulating shadows to make sure mortals meet their ultimate demise.

All this darkness inspires Will to segue into Meg's Monster, which is a heartwarming pixel-art RPG where you try your best to keep a little girl from crying - because when she does, the world ends (as it should). The mobile version is out now with plenty of warm and fuzzy feelings in its narrative too.

Iwan then leaps into fruit-slicing with Fruit Ninja Adventures and its pre-registration phase, but not before making us feel old once again by recounting just how young he is.

I can't complain, though, because Diablo Immortal is collaborating with my beloved StarCraft until June 10th - and it's nice to see Blizzard still giving Kerrigan some love after all this time.

And speaking of time, Will walks us through Cookie Run: Kingdom’s Timeline of Fate update and the two new Cookies that go along with it - including our guide on the best Timekeeper Cookie Toppings and Beascuits!

Before we wrap up, though, we gush about the new Resident Evil trailer that's just come out - have a look yourself and let us know what you think!

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