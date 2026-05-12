Resident Evil Survival Unit celebrates six-month anniversary with 6-Month Survival Log event

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Six months on from its launch in November last year, Resident Evil Survival Unit —the free-to-play mobile strategy game from Aniplex—is celebrating its half-year anniversary with a limited-time in-game celebration titled the “6-Month Survival Log”.

Set on the remote Sheena Island, RESU brings a novel twist to the legendary franchise by tasking players with building and maintaining bases, exploring dangerous zones, and securing resources for their survivors. Cooperation with your fellow players is central to survival, though you do have the option to compete or come into conflict with other factions you encounter.

Speaking of encounters, there’s plenty of fan service on offer as you’ll get to meet a number of popular characters from the franchise, such as Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine.

To commemorate the six-month milestone, a series of time-limited events and rewards are being rolled out across May, alongside new characters and gameplay updates designed to expand both cooperative and competitive systems. Here’s what’s in store.

Schedule and Rewards

The 6-Month Survival Log event breaks down into three phases, the first of which will run from May 10th to 16th, followed by a second phase from May 17th to 23rd. Cosmetic fans will likely want to jump into the early phases, as they feature a number of exclusive skin rewards.

From May 24th to 30th, players who log in daily will receive a seven-day reward track, offering additional resources and bonuses simply for consistently checking in during the anniversary period.

New Characters

Sherry Birken, the daughter of the researchers responsible for discovering the G-Virus. After surviving and escaping the outbreak in Racoon city she became a federal agent. She is kind, resourceful and resolute.

Jake Muller, a mercenary with extensive combat experience and expertise. Both cynical and jaded, this hero has the strength to make your safe house an impenetrable fort.

Last up is Piers Nivans, a gifted sniper in the North American branch of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance. In times of extreme danger he is known to rise up and meet the occasion, while in periods of calm he is affable and quick to earn the trust of his fellow survivors.

For most fans, the real excitement will begin on May 27th when several new faces join the RESU roster of playable characters. These include:

New System Updates

Alongside new characters, the anniversary update also expands access to several previously harder-to-obtain Legendary Heroes. Characters including Chris Redfield, Rebecca Chambers, Billy Coen, and Carlos Oliveira will now be obtainable through key item progression systems rather than being limited to time-restricted events.

For those of you who enjoy the deeper strategic multiplayer side of the game, a new PvPvE event named “In search of Herbs” will also be introduced. This mode combines resource competition with cooperative combat, as players either race against one another or team up to secure high-value cultivation zones defended by infected abominations.

On the flip side, for those who prefer to fly solo, two new maps will be introduced to the search logs. These unexplored areas pay tribute to the original Resident Evil series where secrets are hidden within the iconic Mansion amongst the infected.

Overall, the update adds a solid mix of new events, characters, and rewards, and continues to expand its systems to bring a more satisfying balance to its survival horror design and mobile strategy mechanics. If you’re yet to enter the world of Resident Evil Survival Unit then you can do so by downloading it right now from the App Store and Google Play.

Resident Evil Survival Unit is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases available.