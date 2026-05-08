Meg's Monster is out now on iOS and Android for a childcare take on saving the world

Ready to save the world? Well, in Meg's Monster, that's easier said than done

You may be a super-powerful monster, but one wrong move leaves the world endangered

So keep her safe and help find Meg's mother to prevent a calamity

Just to finish up the day, let's have a look at a brand-new launch that's well worth looking into if you enjoy interesting new spins on a concept. On the surface, Meg's Monster is a very typical JRPG, but dig a little deeper, and there's plenty of interesting stuff in this newly released game for iOS and Android.

In Meg's Monster, you play not as Meg herself, but as the titular monster. This monster, an ogre named Roy, is a super-powerful creature with a health bar in the thousands at least. But he's protecting Meg. And why? Well, because when she starts to cry, the world starts to end.

Yes, for better or worse, this is an escort quest-style JRPG. Meg's strange powers mean that her mood holds the key to saving or destroying the world, and it'll be up to Roy to dispatch enemies while safeguarding Meg along the way using a variety of minigames and mechanics to keep her from losing her cool.

Cry, and the whole world cries with you

Now, admittedly, the way I'm putting that may be a bit of a hard sell. But it's worth looking at Meg's Monster less as a traditional JRPG and more as a relatively short, fun twist on the genre. You won't need to worry about optimisation, and the focus is more squarely on the characters.

Aside from that, you've got the usual crunchy pixels and turn-based combat. Not to mention the promise of an intriguing story that'll gradually begin to unveil itself as Roy and Meg bond in their search for Meg's mother.

In the meantime, if you're looking for some more traditional RPGs, then don't worry because mobile definitely has you covered. Just take a gander at our list of the best RPGs on Android to see what our favourite picks are!