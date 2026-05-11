Cookie Run Kingdom: Timekeeper Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

How often can you have cookies ripped right from the fabric of the spacetime continuum? Let our guide on the best Timekeeper Cookie Toppings lend you a hand!

Timekeeper Cookie is a Legendary+ Cookie, not to be confused with a Legendary one

She needs Cooldown Toppings and either DMG Resist Bypass or Light DMG on the Beascuit

Timekeeper Cookie excels at a lot of things - at pretty much everything, making her a must-have!

Timekeeper Cookie might seem like a regular Legendary cookie, but that would be completely wrong. Legendary cookies are leagues weaker - instead, Timekeeper Cookie is something like a Legendary+ cookie, which is in a league of its own.

Yep, that's something not many expected, but it is indeed true. This simple cookie that is quite unassuming sparked quite a bit of debate with her skill, and rightfully so - even before getting her 1* upgrade, she can obliterate enemies in the Arena.

So if you managed to pull her, today I'll give you the best Toppings and Beascuit for Timekeeper Cookie, so you can build her!

About Timekeeper Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Temporal Stabilization Rides atop the Timeweaver Scissors to observe the expansion of the Timeline. Then deals damage to all enemies by stabilising the Timeline. Applies Dial Lock to the 3 enemies with the highest ATK (excluding Timekeeper Cookie, targets Cookies first). If Dial Lock is removed, the target is immune, or its duration ends, it explodes, dealing damage to nearby enemies and inflicting Regression. When an enemy Cookie is Revived, Timekeeper Cookie detects Timeline instability and immediately applies an Emergency Dial Lock. Timekeeper Cookie accumulates Entropy when chaotic events disrupt the Timeline. At max Entropy, activates Stabilization Mode for a set duration. Timekeeper Cookie can Revive once per battle by reversing time and is immune to Dial Lock and Regression. Additionally, Timekeeper Cookie's ATK increases proportionally to Cooldown reduction from Toppings. Time manipulation powers increase Speed-up efficiency by 10%. When placed in Production buildings, production time is accelerated by 5%. Timeline Expansion Deals x15 hits over 4.5 sec

Single-hit DMG (Cookies): 302.3% of ATK + DMG proportional to 22.9% of Max HP: ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Single-hit DMG (Others): 398.2% of ATK: ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Final DMG: x3 hits, 510.3% of ATK per hit: ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

HP Shield (Self): 25.0% of Max HP for 7.0 sec Dial Lock Cooldown frozen and target unable to use skill for 3.3 sec (not affected by Debuff Resist)

Dial Lock Periodic DMG: 411.7% of ATK every 0.5 sec: ignores 45.0% of DMG Resist

Dial Lock & Emergency Dial Lock Final Hit DMG: 649.8% of ATK: ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Dial Lock End Effect (Cookies): Cooldown +20.0%

Dial Lock End Effect (Others): ATK -20.0% for 15.0 sec, Stun for 1.7 sec

Regression: Cooldown +20.0%, DMG -15.0% for 25.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Emergency Dial Lock Duration: 1.7 sec

Forced Regression: Cooldown +25.0%, DMG -17.5% for 35.0 sec: stacks up to x1, applied to Timekeeper Cookie Entropy Gain x3 stacks every 1.0 sec: stacks up to x42

Gain x15 stacks when enemy Cookie revives + x1 stacks every 1.0 sec

Gain x1 stack per x7 debuffs on the team

Triggers Stabilization Mode at maximum stacks Stabilization Mode Lasts 7.0 sec: Entropy cannot be gained

Nearby Cookie Enemies: DMG Taken: +59.0%

Allies and Self: DMG Dampening 8.0%, DMG Dealt +29.0%

Timekeeper Cookie: Debuff Immunity, DMG Dealt +20.5%, DMG Dampening 10.0%, Debuff Resist +30.0% TBD Director Passive: Cooldown -7.0%, Debuff Resist +35.0%, DMG Resist +37.5%, DMG Dampening 28.00%, Max HP +33.0%

ATK +2.0% per 1.0% Cooldown reduced by Topping (capped at +60.0%)

Revives once per battle at 100% HP Blessing of Light: Amplify Buff +7.0%, DMG Resist +15.0% for 10.0 sec when using skill: stacks up to x2

The best Timekeeper Cookie Toppings

Timekeeper Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe is acookie, and you can only obtain her from the exclusive release gacha or the Shop.

As the skill suggests, you kinda need Cooldown toppings for Timekeeper Cookie. Ideally, you want to go for something like 30% Cooldown, so you can get the maximum ATK (which is 60%, gaining 2% ATK per 1% Cooldown). So, aim for something like this:

5x Chrono Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Timekeeper Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Timekeeper Cookie is the

There are a couple of options when it comes to Beascuits. You have the classic Beascuit (the regular Legendary Zesty Beascuit), which you can build 4x DMG Resist Bypass on, or you can go for a Legendary Gleaming Zesty Beascuit, which you can build 4x Light DMG on.

Alternatively, there's also the Tainted Gleaming Zesty Beascuit with Light DMG, which grants a static passive 20% Light DMG extra, and you can craft 3x DMG Resist Bypass on it.

Light DMG

DMG Resist Bypass

(optional) ATK

(optional) Amplify Buff

(optional) DMG Resist

Is Timekeeper Cookie good? Should you get it?

If there was ever a time I would urge you to spend money just to get one cookie, this would be it.

I'm someone who likes playing Cookie Run Kingdom as F2P, but for this Cookie, I opted to actually purchase the pack, since it's extremely difficult to acquire. She's a game-changer - she can literally take on the staple Arena team (the one I listed below) without any upgrades, just with a decent Topping set and Beascuit.

So if you can, try to get, and upgrade, her. It'll make your life clearing the new stages so much easier!

Staple Arena team:

Timekeeper Cookie Arena team: