Felix the Reaper brings dancing death and shadow puzzles to Android

Dancing plague

Felix the Reaper is coming soon to Android

Shadow-based mechanics revolve around light manipulation and positioning

Features a quirky story, dance animations, and an indie soundtrack

Death has never really been known for its sense of humour, but Felix the Reaper is doing its best to change that. The puzzler is coming to Android soon, and if you haven't come across it before, it's quite unlike anything else in the genre.

You play as Felix, a reaper whose job is exactly what it sounds like. Making sure people die. Not in a grim, po-faced way, mind you. Felix dances. Constantly. To an original soundtrack put together by over ten indie music artists, which is either the most charming or most unsettling thing you'll hear today, depending on your disposition.

The puzzle mechanics are built around three rules that are simple to grasp and surprisingly difficult to master. Stay in the shadows, because light is the domain of life, and Felix very much isn't welcome there. Control the shadows by rotating the sun and moving objects to carve out new pathways. And, most importantly, make sure people die.

Each level is a grid-based setup where you're manoeuvring Felix through shadow-covered squares to set up the death of your target. It has that same clean feel as Hitman Go or Monument Valley - puzzle logic that clicks satisfyingly once you see it.

The whole thing is wrapped in a story about dangerous love, peculiar characters, and a deep dive into the art history of Death itself. Five articles by an actual historian are unlocked as you progress through the puzzler. It’s a genuine oddity.

The visual inspiration pulls from medieval painters like Bruegel and Bosch, The Twilight Zone, Adventure Time, and Miyazaki. And besides all of that, you’ve got Time trials and hardcore levels for anyone who wants an extra challenge once the main questline is done.

Felix the Reaper is coming to Android soon.

Our list of the best puzzle games on Android is worth a browse while you wait.