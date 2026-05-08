Diablo Immortal to bring in the world of Starcraft for new crossover event this month

Diablo Immortal is set to cross over with Starcraft

The iconic Blizzard sci-fi franchise sees the Zerg and Protoss invade

Meanwhile, a new Zergling pet and other goodies are on offer for defenders of Sanctuary

I think after the Doom: The Dark Ages collab, few of us expected that Diablo Immortal could pull out any more dire threats to the world of Sanctuary. But Blizzard has plumbed the depths of their own back catalogue, with the appearance of none other than the forces of Starcraft!

Now, don't get too excited because it doesn't seem you'll be donning Terran Marine armour to hold back the hordes. But you will be able to take on both the Protoss and the Zerg, the ancient alien and Tyran- I mean Xenomo- I mean completely original Blizzard creations in their respective dungeons!

You'll be able to take on the new Tal'Darim Templar boss as part of the Aeon of Stars event, while plunging into the depths of Infester Rifts to take on the forces of the Zerg and earn new legendary weapons with special affixes.

The Stars are right

Much like Warcraft, Starcraft is one of Blizzard's most iconic series. And while it's been dormant for a while, I've no doubt there are plenty of Starcraft fans glad to see that the duology is still receiving attention from Blizzard.

A new variant of Conqueror mode will even add Shrines dedicated to each faction (Protoss, Zerg and Terran) with their own special abilities to deploy. Not bad for helping out against the enemy.

Hop in between May 13th and June 10th to take on this new crossover. And while you're there, you might just be able to nab yourself a friendly Zergling to help out as a pet! Be sure to check out our Diablo Immortal codes list to get a helping hand.

In the meantime, if you need something to tide you over, why not take a look at our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for our pick of the bunch in the most recent releases to grace iOS and Android?