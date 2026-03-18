The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 69 - Sonic Rumble Party, DC: Dark Legion, and Void Hunters

On anime, anniversaries, and animal accessories

How do you feel about collabs, cinematic trailers, and off-cam opinions? Both literal and figurative connection problems surface in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where we kick off in a hurry because Iwan has someplace to be (not really).

After Will and I contemplate a quick game of eTennis off-cam, Iwan haughtily shows us his indignation that we have no respect for his time by leaping right into Blue Protocol: Star Resonance, which is collaborating with not one but two anime franchises this year (plus a mysterious third).

Will then tries to find his opinions elsewhere before I bring up Mongil: Star Dive and its upcoming launch on April 15th. I'm pretty sure it'll be worth the wait - and I also appreciate how Will and Iwan waited for me after my connection got cut off for the briefest moment (let's just say I tried to find opinions elsewhere too).

Then, Will moves on to the OneRepublic collab within PUBG Mobile, which is celebrating its 8th anniversary alongside a MrBeast and a Jujutsu Kaisen event (but not before Iwan completely ruins my audio levels for this episode).

He does steer the conversation back to Void Hunters and its upcoming launch, in which Iwan schools us in the proper way of delivering the news - "simple, concise, and enthusiastic", as he puts it.

We talk a bit about disappointing cinematic trailers before I launch into my next topic, which is that DC: Dark Legion is running a Dark Nights: Death Metal event until March 27th to celebrate its first anniversary - and it's pretty cool if you're a fan of the Batman/Joker hybrid from the comics' storyline.

Before we wrap up, Will gives us the lowdown on the new Smurfs x Sonic Rumble Party collab (which we also have an interview on regarding its name change), but Iwan ruins it all by offering an unsolicited joke about Smurfs that simply goes over our heads completely.

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