PUBG Mobile version 4.3 celebrates 8th anniversary with Evolving Universe and major collaborations

A sci-fi battleground, anime returns, and big-name collabs

Version 4.3 introduces the new Evolving Universe themed mode

Anniversary collaborations feature OneRepublic, MrBeast, and Jujutsu Kaisen

New skill specialisations, Energy Rank system, and map changes arrive

Eight years is a long runtime for any game, let alone consistently staying at the top of the charts. Yet, PUBG Mobile seems to have achieved both comfortably. The new version 4.3 update marks the occasion with a massive anniversary celebration, a fresh themed mode, and the return of a rather familiar anime crossover.

The party starts with the Evolving Universe mode, where you can expect a slightly more sci-fi twist to the usual battlegrounds. Across Erangel, you will run into spacetime distortions, revamped urban zones, dynamic rail systems and even some racing gameplay.

The mode also adds a set of five passive skill specialisations designed to support different playstyles. You can select a speciality before the match begins or while waiting on Spawn Island, then gradually level it up during the round. Alongside that comes a new Energy Rank system, which tracks player behaviour and progression, unlocking themed vaults that appear across the map.

Of course, the real anniversary celebration is in all those collabs that take place over the next few weeks. Version 4.3 introduces a musical collaboration with OneRepublic, whose new track Lean (PUBG Mobile 2026 Theme Song) debuts inside the battle royale before its wider release.

Meanwhile, internet spectacle specialist MrBeast also makes an appearance through a collaboration event. Updating to the latest version lets you watch his newest video directly in-game and claim themed rewards like a MrBeast hoodie, while special vaults appear across the battlegrounds.

Anime fans get something too. Characters from Jujutsu Kaisen return to the battlefield with themed outfits and items straight from the series. Familiar faces like Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo are back. This time, they’ll be joined by new additions, including Suguru Geto and Ryomen Sukuna.

The update also brings a handful of improvements to World of Wonder, Metro Royale, Classic mode, and Home mode, alongside the usual run of anniversary rewards and cosmetic unlocks.

Version 4.3 is live now in PUBG Mobile and runs until May 10th.

And if you’re in the mood for some more last-person-standing madness, you can also check out our list of the top battle royales on Android!