DC: Dark Legion will celebrate its first anniversary with The Batman Who Laughs and a Death Metal storyline

The multiverse’s darkest Batman is coming

The Batman Who Laughs headlines the first anniversary event

Dark Nights: Death Metal storyline runs from March 14th to 27th

Three event phases introduce battles, rewards, and puzzle mechanics

It seems The Batman Who Laughs is trying to rewrite history again. If you've read the comics, you’ll know that rarely ends well for the multiverse. Now the horrifying Batman/Joker hybrid is heading to DC: Dark Legion. For its first anniversary celebrations, no less.

A new limited-time event inspired by Dark Nights: Death Metal runs from March 14th to March 27th, bringing new characters, and monsters centred around the villain’s latest attempt to twist the timeline in his favour.

The storyline begins with a version of Batman from the Death Metal timeline suddenly reappearing to warn the Justice League about an incoming catastrophe. The Batman Who Laughs is behind it, of course, attempting to manipulate an earlier point in the timeline to prevent his own defeat. As comic book schemes go, it’s about as subtle as you’d expect.

Gameplay-wise, the anniversary event unfolds across three phases. The first stage, Planning Committee, has you gathering different materials through daily activities. Collect enough and you can trade or combine them to earn milestone rewards while preparing resources for the bigger battles ahead.

Things escalate in Phase Two, titled Battlefront Gotham. Here, you’ll spend Batarangs to attack waves of monsters, gradually working your way toward tougher elite enemies that offer better rewards. It’s pretty straightforward, but the difficulty scales as you progress. So, it should provide a decent enough challenge if you're pushing for higher-tier loot.

The final phase, Carnival of Heroes, is rather strange. You interact with a grid of musical notes that combine into chords depending on how they match or connect. Each combination generates new notes and rewards, creating a puzzle-like system on top of the usual progression grind.

The anniversary update is live now in DC: Dark Legion, with the limited-time event running until March 27th.

And if you’re planning to jump into the celebrations, don’t forget to grab the latest DC: Dark Legion codes as well.