Blue Protocol: Star Resonance unveils two upcoming hit anime collaborations and teases a mystery third

In keeping with protocol

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is set to launch three new anime collabs this year

Shangri-La Frontier and Fairy Tail are both slated to make an appearance

Meanwhile, a mysterious third will debut alongside a new mode!

With how popular anime crossovers have become, it shouldn't be surprising that A Plus Japan's Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is getting in on the action. But they're standing out a bit by announcing not one, not two, but three new anime collaborations!

The first is for Shangri-La Frontier, a series that, fittingly enough, focuses on MMORPGs and follows Rakuro Hizutome, a player who has honed his skills in bottom-of-the-barrel games before taking his hard-won skills to the MMO Shangri-La Frontier.

The second will feature popular fantasy anime Fairy Tail, which focuses on the titular magical guild of the same name, who are as well-known for collateral damage as they are for completing quests. At the moment, both of them are only slated as arriving sometime this year, but next week we're promised a major update on feature characters, events and even a new mode coming alongside them!

Third time's the charm

As for that third scheduled collab coming this May? Things are a little bit more vague as we only have a teaser image to go on, with only the barest hints of what it might be, such as a more sci-fi style bordering of the image. All the more reason to check in on our Blue Protocol: Star Resonance tier list and make sure you're sufficiently updated for when the time comes!

While collaborations have really become a standard over the past few years, I still think many of you will find some excitement about this. So keep your eyes peeled for what's coming later this year in Bue Protocol: Star Resonance!

In the meantime, if you need something to tide yourself over, why not check out our latest feature of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting recent releases?