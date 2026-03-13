Void Hunters is a new dark fantasy RPG coming from the developers of Bladebound

On the hunt

Bladebound developer Artifex Mundi have unveiled their new upcoming release at GDC

Future Games Show saw the unveiling of the upcoming turn-based dark fantasy Void Hunters

And it's slated for upcoming alpha tests arriving on mobile and PC

If you've been looking for a new turn-based RPG to play on mobile, then you're in luck. the Future Games Show at GDC has seen Bladebound developer Artifex Mundi unveil their latest project. Void Hunters is currently in development and slated to release on iOS and Android, and promises hardcore dark fantasy action.

Void Hunters is a roguelite RPG that promises to marry a traditional story-based campaign with more tactical missions. The Hunting Grounds, as they're called (clearly someone's been playing Deadlands), will see you take on randomised missions and accrue upgrades before heading towards a final deadly boss encounter.

While it may not be too different to what we've seen before, with a mixture of grimmer and grittier art alongside traditional fantasy aspects such as orcs and elves, Void Hunters does look to be quite well-made. In particular, it carries that grimdark flavour quite well without the occasional hint of 'gameified' character designs seen in other games.

Crossing over

You'll also be able to enjoy Void Hunters in a quite leisurely way, what with it boasting cross-play and cross-progression between both mobile on iOS and Android, as well as PC. Alpha Tests are planned for the coming weeks, with sign-ups being made available on the official Void Hunters Discord

Personally, I'll be most interested to find out more about the story and characters behind Void Hunters. I feel that nowadays, that's what really carries RPGs (you only need to look as far as Baldur's Gate), and while there's still some very typical fantasy tropes at play here, it has the potential to be quite interesting.

Speaking of Bladebound, though, that was one of our favourites back in 2017. And with 20 years of Pocket Gamer being celebrated this year, you might have a mind to check out our ongoing retrospective covering 2014's biggest hits!