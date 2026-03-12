Mongil Star Dive confirms global release date for next month on all platforms

Take a dive

Mongil: Star Dive, the upcoming monster-taming RPG from Netmarble, has confirmed its release date

Jump into the action on mobile and on PC when it drops on April 15th

Star Dive is a spinoff of the 2013 release Monster Taming

One of the more anticipated RPGs set to release this year, Netmarble's Mongil: Star Dive, has just confirmed its launch date. And you can expect to jump in pretty promptly, as Mongil: Star Dive is set to drop for mobile and PC on the same day, April 15th!

If you're not already familiar from our previous coverage, Mongil: Star Dive is a spinoff of the popular 2013 monster tamer named, er, Monster Taming. But this new game in the franchise expands the scope significantly with an expansive 3D world, as well as Unreal Engine 5-powered graphics. You'll follow the journey of Cloud and Verna in a vast, cinematic storyline covering the world of Mongil: Star Dive.

The creature-collecting aspect comes in with the Monsterling Collection system. This sees you gather and equip various monsters to fight by each character's side. Think of it less like Pokémon and more like JoJo's, with the monsterlings contributing to each character's abilities and combos.

Dive in

Speaking of characters, you can look forward to a vast roster of potential allies to choose from, and with pre-registration now open on mobile and the official website , there's an opportunity to hop in and receive a variety of rewards, including the free character Francis.

Now that we've seen even more of what we can expect from Mongil: Star Dive, I'm actually quite interested to see how it turns out. The use of monsterlings less as Pals or Pokemon and more like an active part of each character's kit is sure to draw in players more used to traditional ARPG gameplay, while veterans will find something new to challenge them.

But April is still a few weeks away. And if you need something to tide you over, then we've got you covered because the latest entry in our regular feature, the five new mobile games to try this week, just dropped!