Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary: Hitting the streets to catch Pokémon

It was all Go for... Ah, yeah, I've done that one.

If you've been following along with our Pocket Gamer 20th anniversary celebrations, you'll know that we're looking at each year since the site launched, and today we've hit 2016. And it likely sticks out in most people's minds for the release of Pokémon Go, a game that took the entire world by storm. We'll get more into that later, of course. First, we must set the scene.

Captain America: Civil War proved that boring old Cap could have a good film, you just needed a load of other characters scrapping at an airport to achieve it. Who knew? Elsewhere, Rogue One did its best to plug a plot hole from the original Star Wars movies while Ryan Reynolds finally got to make Deadpool properly. That was all the box office hits. The year's critical darling was La La Land, which won so many awards, you'd think I'd have watched it by now. Alas, I haven't.

In music, my boys Poets of the Fall released their seventh album, Clearview, which has some fantastic tracks that sadly don't get played live much these days. Besides that, I don't think much else came out... Something to do with Beyoncé and a fizzy beverage, maybe? Rihanna might have been cutting about, too. I'm not sure.

So, with my apparent music-based memories lost, let's move on to console and PC. Inside saw Playdead do what they do best: send a little boy into a terrifying world and have him die in gruesome ways over and over. It sounds macabre, largely because it is, but it's also a great puzzle-platformer. In big developer land, Overwatch was a massive hit, with everyone becoming almost too attached to its diverse cast. And soon, it's making its way to mobile as Overwatch Rush! For me, 2015’s standout was Dark Souls III, a brilliant end to a trilogy that I utterly adore. The DLC is magnificent as well.

As for mobile, like I said at the top, Pokémon Go swept the entire globe. Still, it wasn't the only big hit. We also saw Supercell expand their catalogue and Nintendo stick a certain plumber into a runner.

Pokémon Go

Super Mario Run

When most people think of gaming in 2016, Pokémon Go usually springs to mind almost immediately. It transcended the platform, with folks who'd never played anything on their phone getting involved. The pull of nostalgia is evidently strong when it's yellow and has squishable red cheeks, apparently. And even despite Pokémon Go being far better now than it was on release, that summer when seemingly everyone got involved was a special time. One that's almost impossible to replicate.Though it wouldn't hit Android until 2017, Super Mario Run had already made its mark after launching on iOS. A runner featuring everyone's favourite plumber (Ahem, second favourite, really. Luigi is better), it managed to capture some of the magic of its Nintendo console counterparts. It looked great, too, which certainly helped it get as many downloads as it did.

Mini Metro

Reigns

While Pokémon Go became a global superstar, the delightfully named Dinosaur Polo Club proved you could become successful without everyone knowing your name. It's certainly the type of fame I'd prefer. Mini Metro is a transportation simulator that sports an undeniably beautiful minimalist art style. Not only does it look great, but the aesthetic also makes it easier to comprehend everything that's happening on screen as you build an efficient transport network. It's infinitely more exciting than it sounds, I promise.Much like Mini Metro, Devolver Digital's Reigns is something of a quiet success, if it's only compared to Pokémon Go or Candy Crush, of course. It's a clever take on the strategy genre, seeing you making decisions by swiping left or right. Much like you would on Tinder, I hear. I've never used it, Your Honour. Anyway, you play as the king and make these decisions for the betterment of your people. Or not, in some cases. It's a straightforward idea, sure. And yet, it delivers plenty of bizarre and amusing outcomes. If replay value is something you seek, you can't go wrong with Reigns.

Deus Ex Go

The last of Square Enix's Go series saw Adam Jensen get the cutesy puzzle treatment, and while many see it as the weakest entry, it's still pretty good. If you don't mind the colour orange being used with reckless abandon, that is. Hey, at least it's faithful to the source material. As with Lara Croft and Hitman, you have to guide our hero through a series of nodes, dealing with enemies as you go. If puzzlers are your jam, then definitely check it out.

Clash Royale