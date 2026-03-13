Sonic Rumble set to host new collaboration featuring popular comic characters The Smurfs

What the Smurf is that all about?

Sonic Rumble is getting major changes and a huge new collaboration

The Smurfs, Belgium's iconic comic-book heroes, join in a new limited-time event

Meanwhile, Rumble is being redubbed Sonic Rumble Party with a brand-new mode

Sonic Rumble's fast-paced multiplayer interpretation of our favourite blue hedgehog (our only blue hedgehog, come to think of it) has proven pretty popular with fans. And now, Sega are set to capitalise on that popularity with an exciting new collab featuring...The Smurfs?

Yes, the iconic Belgian comic characters are coming to Sonic Rumble starting March 16th. New exclusive skins will be available via the Event Pass and Red Star Ring Shop until everything wraps up on April 15th. Not only that, but you'll be able to jump into special collaboration-themed stages to boot!

Not only that, but you may notice that Sonic Rumble is also getting renamed to Sonic Rumble Party. This is due to another major update arriving simultaneously, with the debut of the major new Party Rumble mode and Toy Capsules system, both of which promise to switch up how Sonic Rumble plays drastically.

Ready to rumble

Party Rumble mode is obviously the star of this major new update. It'll see eight players pit against one another in classic Party-style minigames familiar to anyone who's played Mario Party or its various spiritual successors. There's a whopping 30 new minigames available for this new mode too, so plenty to sink your teeth into!

Toy Capsules, meanwhile, function as an in-game gachapon system. Basically, the more rounds you play, the more skin fragments you earn, and eventually progress on to greater rewards, including Puzzle Pieces that contribute towards puzzles that then earn goodies such as Red Star Rings.

Here's hoping our Sonic Rumble tier list remains relevant to this new version going forward! (Hint: given we update it constantly, it definitely will).

Meanwhile, if you want a deep dive into what this new event means for Sonic Rumble going forward and what else to expect, then you're in luck. We've got the news straight from the source in our interview with Sonic Rumble creative director Makoto Tase.