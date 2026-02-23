Almost out of Mana will also release for Android, following iOS announcement

Check your spell slots

Almost Out of Mana, the exciting new spell-management puzzler, is coming to Android

Use familiar fantasy spells to clear the board of enemies and recover your pants (really)

But watch out, because your mana that fuels your spell is limited

Certainly seems as if the Gods of Mobile Gaming are listening to me today. Not only is Odezza making my Gambonanza commentary seem redundant, but we're also seeing the exciting new puzzler Almost Out of Mana set to make its way over to Android!

If you're not already familiar, Almost Out of Mana is a puzzler that sees you taking on the role of a pantsless wizard trying to get back their undergarments. Naturally, in your path are a horde of enemies that need a good magical whacking to clear.

To help you, you'll have a veritable grimoire of classical fantasy spells such as the ever-useful fireball. Each have their own distinct rules and coverage of the grid-based battlefield, but watch out because each also uses up your limited reserves of mana to power them.

Spend some Sorcery Points ASAP

It's not hard to see the basic appeal of Almost Out of Mana, so I'll do my best not to reiterate my (very positive) opinions of how it looks. But I will say that I think having a wide release is the best option for a puzzler like this, as it lets as many people as possible get their hands on it.

As for who this is for? I reckon if you like any sort of puzzler about clearing the board, such as match-three, and if something such as the aforementioned Gambonanza tickles that Balatro-sized hole in your brain like me, then Almost Out of Mana will probably grab you quite sharply!

In the meantime, if you're looking for more exciting puzzlers on mobile, then you'll be glad to know we've got a list all ready and waiting for you. Dig into our list of the best puzzle games on Android to see what our top picks are!