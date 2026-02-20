Songs of Conquest unveils its first narrative-focused DLC with Rise Eternal

A new villain in the barony

Songs of Conquest is set to debut its latest DLC next month

Rise Eternal focuses on fallen champion Kastus Maal

And if you thought Loth were already shady, he's promising to go full-on lich king

While Songs of Conquest could easily get by being a pastiche of 90s and 80s fantasy, as its spiritual inspiration, Heroes of Might & Magic, did, it has a surprisingly rich storyline. And that narrative is only going to grow with the debut of SoC's first story-focused DLC, Rise Eternal!

Releasing March 5th, it focuses on the champion Kastus Maal, formerly of the Barony of Loth. If you're not up-to-date with your Songs of Conquest lore, the Barony of Loth is a necromancy-focused faction attempting to resurrect (almost literally) the Empire of Aurelia.

In Rise Eternal, you're promised an entire campaign of hand-crafted narrative missions where you'll once more dive into the strategic, turn-based action of Songs of Conquest. And if you're wondering how bad Kastus could possibly be? This time around, it's promised he'll really be embracing the dark side of necromancy.

Rattle 'em, boys!

Having played Songs of Conquest myself, I'm particularly intrigued by the promise of even bigger hordes of undead to command. Loth is unabashedly about debilitating your enemy with debuffs and then steamrolling them with horrific hordes of undead, so anything that plays further into that is a-okay by me.

It's certainly a neat little appetiser for the next full-fledged faction DLC arriving later this year in the form of the Yulan. I, for one, am looking forward to crushing the whole world underneath the feet of my skeletal hordes, but Yulan's own distinctive mechanics and abilities might just sway me to embrace the warmth of living flesh once more.

