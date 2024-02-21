Top 7 mobile games like Subnautica
Do you have a fear of deep water? Would you like to?
Updated on February 21st, 2024 - made a few changes
Today, you can find thousands of different titles for all platforms, and in each of the genres, some games stand out above others. One of these games is Subnautica, which combines the genres of adventure and survival. However, despite its popularity, It has a huge drawback - it is not available for mobile devices. Therefore, we have made a list of the top 7 mobile games like Subnautica, so you can have a similar gaming experience wherever you are. But first, let’s learn more about the game!
Actions in Subnautica take place on an oceanic planet in the late 22nd century. The protagonist crashes on this planet and tries to survive and unravel its mysteries. But this is not easy to do, as the underwater ecosystem is hostile to you. And to explore the deepest locations, you will have to craft different vehicles and tools. Also, the game is very fast-paced, and you can easily spend many hours diving into it.
As we said, the game is not available for mobile devices, so if you're looking to get your fill, check out our list of the top 7 mobile games like Subnautica.
1
Ocean Is Home: Survival Island
The first one on our list is Ocean is Home. The name of the game accurately describes its essence. You find yourself on a vast uninhabited island, with only the blue surface of the ocean around. Therefore, you will have to find resources and food to survive. At first, you will certainly be no better than people from the Stone Age. But as you progress, you can learn new skills and even create electricity. And it is worth noting that while playing Ocean is Home: Survival Island, you will encounter various animals. Therefore, I don’t recommend walking without a weapon.Download Ocean is Home: Survival Island for Android or iOS
2
Survival-quest ZARYA-1 STATION
You might be thinking, "What's a text quest doing in the list of the top mobile games like Subnautica?" But trust me, these games have a lot more in common than you might think at first glance. Survival-quest ZARYA-1 STATION is a text quest that combines survival horror and science fiction. All this is seasoned with humour. However, the life of each of the characters depends on what decisions you make. You will have to exert a lot of effort to save them and unravel all the secrets of the far side of the moon. Therefore, it can be called a text-based Subnautica.Download Survival-quest ZARYA-1 STATION for Android or iOS
3
Adventure Escape: Space Crisis
This is a text-based survival quest. In Adventure Escape: Space Crisis, you have to take on the role of Commander Morgan completing a routine mission to deliver supplies to the space station. However, all of the people disappeared, so you have to explore the entire station and unravel its mysteries. Adventure Escape has various puzzles you have to solve to progress. And it is worth noting that the game is absolutely free. Therefore, you won't be asked to pay to continue the adventure right while you're in the thick of it.Download Adventure Escape: Space Crisis for Android or iOS
4
Raft Survival
Raft Survival - Ocean Nomad is very similar to Subnautica, but it also has one major difference. In Subnautica, you explore the depths of the ocean and return to your base. But in Raft Survival - Ocean Nomad, your raft is your base. With enough resources, you can turn it into a castle - but first, you need to survive. And for this, you will have to collect various resources floating in the ocean or lying on the islands. Moreover, the game has a huge number of items and weapons that you can craft.Download Raft Survival - Ocean Nomad for Android or iOS
5
Random Space: Survival
Random Space: Survival will make you a real master of survival. Initially, you crash on an unknown planet, but fortunately, you are an engineer, so by collecting different resources, you can create the necessary items and parts to repair the ship. However, since you can't determine your exact location and make your way home, you need to move to the next planet and survive.Download Random Space: Survival for Android or iOS
6
Survival On Mars 3D
The title of this game again describes the gameplay. You are an astronaut who crashes on Mars, which is quite a lifeless planet. Therefore, you will have to make every effort to survive there. Fortunately, the whole huge planet and all its resources are available to you. Once you collect enough, you can build anything using a 3D printer - and I really mean anything, like a swimming pool on the surface of Mars.Download Survival On Mars 3D for Android
7
Mars Flight - Station Survival
Finally, we have a game in which the space scientist knows how to control and land the ship carefully. However, just because you landed on Mars properly doesn't make it much easier to survive on it. You still have to look for resources, especially oxygen, to survive there. Moreover, in Mars Flight - Station Survival, you can create an entire colony and become one of the first people to inhabit the red planet.
That's all you need to know about the top 7 mobile games like Subnautica. They might feel similar to Subnautica, but they all have plenty of unique content that can offer you an unforgettable experience.Download Mars Flight - Station Survival for iOS