Hatch Dragons offers a fantastical Nordic take on the digital pet genre, coming next month

Imagine, dragons

Hatch Dragons is the newest release from Runaway Play, coming to mobile

It sees you taking care of restoring a Nordic forest while caring for dragons

These strange breeds are very different to the scaly fire-breathers you may be used to

Ever since Neopets and Tamagotchi, the digital pets genre has been a favourite on virtually every platform. And mobile is no exception, which is exactly why we were so interested to see the announcement that Runaway Play Games' Hatch Dragons is set to launch on March 4th!

Hatch Dragons does exactly as it says on the tin, as you join Liv the Elf in restoring an atmospheric Nordic forest while bringing dragons back to their natural home. You'll learn about each species and bond with them over gameplay that can take just days, or weeks and months of your time, depending on how much you want to devote to them.

Of course, I say dragons, but these are somewhat different to the scaly fire-breathers you'll be familiar with. Ranging from wingless to bird-like, they're a lot more inspired by classical Norse interpretations, although with significantly less murder and being slain. You'll nurture them and the land around them, collecting elements to summon more as you repopulate the forest.

Hatching

When something tells you that it's about hatching dragons, you'd expect a little more grandiosity, but Hatch Dragons takes a different approach and focuses more on the wonder and fantastical nature of these creatures.

I think that's quite interesting, especially with having so many different varieties on display, which I'm sure will attract fans of other franchises such as How to Train Your Dragon.

Admittedly, I'm not sure that the fandom which wishes to care for dragons rather than kill them is underserved as Runaway Play vouches. But at the same time, another entry that focuses on cuteness and caring rather than wanton violence is sure to be welcomed by many players on mobile.

