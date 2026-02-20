Old School Runescape brings its hectic Deadman Annihilation PvP mode to an exciting conclusion

Finale to air over the weekend

Old School RuneScape's Deadman Annihilation contest wraps up tomorrow

A massive ending bracket will be showcased live on the official Twitch channel

Check in to see PvP action in surprisingly fast-paced OSRS style

While Old School RuneScape may not be well-known for its exciting, nail-biting combat, it certainly has an enthusiastic following for its PvP content, nonetheless. The limited-time Deadman Annihilation mode and its success with over 150,000 participants are a testament to that.

Tomorrow (February 21st), you'll be able to tune into the official Old School RuneScape Twitch channel in order to watch all four brackets set in different worlds. This is where the best of the best when it comes to PvP in Old School RuneScape will duke it out with one another. It'll even be hosted by community streamers Purespam and B0aty.

For those not familiar, Deadman Annihilation basically works as an accelerated version of normal gameplay. You're dropped into a world and earn Deadman points by performing tasks ranging from completing quests to improving your skills and gaining combat achievements.

You're a dead man

Of course, the event tomorrow will be somewhat different. To start, players will be assigned to different factions when they first step into the world, after which they'll compete as normal before the competition shifts to a final fight. And the prizes on offer certainly make it worth fighting for, as winners will nab everything from themed merchandise to a MADRINAS Collectors Box.

Personally, I was never a massive RuneScape fan back in the day, so I was surprised to find it had a PvP event this big. But after reading how it works, I admit that I'm at least a little intrigued and can certainly see this being quite an exciting watch for your Saturday night.

