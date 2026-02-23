Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse lands on iOS and Android with a new coastal folklore mystery

Explore mermaid legends

Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse now available on iOS and Android

Multi-perspective mystery set around Japan’s Ise-Shima coastal folklore

360-degree investigation scenes and a new diving minigame

A couple of weeks ago, we were talking about Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse as one of those visual novels that felt a little different than the usual romance-heavy crowd. Now it’s finally out on iOS and Android, and Square Enix’s eerie anthology has taken a turn toward coastal folklore, diving into the mermaid legends of Japan’s Ise-Shima region.

This new story shifts the focus to Kameshima Island, where pearl diver Yuza Minakuchi finds himself caught in a chain of supernatural events after encountering another version of himself beneath the sea. It’s not just his story either.

The story doesn’t head in one single direction the whole time. You follow a foreign treasure hunter, an elusive housewife, and a girl whose background raises more questions than answers. Each steps into the mystery from their own corner, bringing their own perspective to the mystery.

Seeing events unfold through different eyes changes how you read every clue, with new details reshaping evidence you found earlier. The series still builds its atmosphere through those fully rotatable 360-degree scenes, which feel especially effective here given the real-world locations recreated from Mie Prefecture.

Instead of static backgrounds, you’re constantly scanning environments, turning the camera, and looking for details that might shift how you read the situation. It keeps things active without pushing you into anything too mechanical.

There are a few more additions this time around as well. A diving minigame fits naturally within the island setting, and some new systems make investigations feel more hands-on rather than purely text-driven. It still sits firmly in the horror-tinged visual novel space, though. It’s more about slow reveals and uneasy discoveries.

If you’re in the mood for something narrative-heavy with a supernatural edge, Paranormasight: The Mermaid’s Curse might be worth seeing.

