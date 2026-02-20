Residual, the exploration-focused survival platformer, is free on Epic Games Store this week

A non-violent adventure

Residual is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until February 26th

Survival-driven platformer focuses on exploration instead of combat

Procedural Nature Engine changes planets, hazards, and conditions each run

Residual seems like a curious little thing. At first glance, it looks like another pixel survival platformer, but the more I watched it, the more it felt like one of those strange experiments that mobile releases end up being perfect for.

It’s free on the Epic Games Store this week until February 26th, which makes it an easy recommendation to at least poke at, especially if you enjoy exploration-heavy adventures that care more about discovery than combat.

You start out in the most classic way possible – crash-landing on a strange alien world with nothing but scraps and a slightly sarcastic floating companion called PDB, i.e., your very own personal disaster bot. From there, the whole thing becomes a slow process of figuring out how to stay alive.

There’s crafting, scavenging, a bit of light puzzle-solving, and a surprising amount of environmental storytelling hiding beneath its colourful pixel art. And that’s pretty much it. If you were expecting combat, I’ve got bad news, as there really isn’t any. In the traditional sense, at least.

Residual goes for a more survival-driven loop instead. You’re tracking hunger levels, building campfires, and deciding whether it’s worth using your gear or conserving energy for later. Different planets behave differently thanks to the procedural Nature Engine, so one run might have you dealing with scorching heat while another forces you to manage long, dark nights.

Residual ends up feeling closer to a sandbox exploration platformer than a typical survival release. You’re repairing your ship piece by piece, digging into alien tech, and gradually uncovering bits of lore with PDB chiming in along the way. There are a lot of small decisions rather than one big objective pushing you forward.

