Heartopia kicks off its first-ever collaboration with the magical friendship of My Little Pony

It's a magical pony flying through the sky

Heartopia has unveiled fresh details of its upcoming My Little Pony collab

Kicking off February 14th it sees you helping return the Tree of Harmony to Equestria

Meanwhile, the winter Frost Season kicks off today with cosmetics and seasonal activities

With its official launch seeing it top the charts in a number of countries, cosy life sim Heartopia already has a firm footing. But as we reported a few weeks ago, Heartopia also has something else up its sleeve with their first official collab with My Little Pony!

Now we also know exactly when you'll be able to dive into a host of new themed content, as the My Little Pony x Heartopia collab is set to go live on February 14th. The event will see the Tree of Harmony from the famous toy and cartoon series making an appearance in the world of Heartopia, challenging players to help it return home to Equestria.

In the meantime, Heartopia's very first season begins today. Winter Frost Season Fashionwave has, you guessed it, a host of winter-themed outfits and cosmetics. You'll also be able to engage in seasonal activities ranging from ice-skating to building your own snowmen, not to mention season-themed activities taking place at the concert venue.

Winter warmer

But the fun doesn't just start on February 14th, as from the 7th, there'll also be a special pre-collab event taking place. Completing daily puzzles will allow you to unlock a special pet costume themed after the miniature dragon Spike, not to mention limited-time Exhibition Passes, too.

The Winter Frost Season runs through to March 13th, so you'll have plenty of time to dig into the new content that's available. And if this latest wave of events is any indication, Heartopia is sure to have plenty for new fans to enjoy.

While I can't imagine anyone managing to juggle two life sims at once, if you are indeed hankering for more, then there are plenty of options out there. Simply dig into our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley for our own picks!