Crushable is Yahoo Games' new pitch for daily play in partnership with Candy Crush's King

That's because King are partnering with Yahoo for a new Candy Crush spin-off

It'll be part of the relaunched Yahoo Games service, with a focus on quick morning play

It seems like nowadays everyone wants to have their own gaming service, be that subscription or otherwise. And it appears that your email will be no different, as Yahoo has teamed up with King for a new Candy Crush spin-off, Crushable, to debut as part of the relaunched Yahoo Games.

If the name Yahoo Games sounds familiar, then you're either really old or really well read (sorry, guys). Yahoo Games was part of the original Yahoo service and was started way back in 1998 before being discontinued in 2014. Now it's making a comeback, with Crushable seeming to be their flagship choice for Yahoo's latest major business decision.

Crushable itself is, of course, a spin-off of Candy Crush. But with the focus of Crushable being on minutes-long sessions that people will be ideally playing over their morning cup of joe. Obviously, the aim for King is to give prospective players a taste of the Candy Crush experience that'll draw them into their wider catalogue.

Personally speaking, I've never really understood the urge to get up and play. I'm usually too busy imbibing enough coffee to cause irregular heart palpitations. But after half of my D&D group on Discord decided to start doing Wordle daily, I suppose anything is possible.

According to Yahoo, there's a huge number of adults and Gen Z players whose morning habits they want to capitalise on. So with that in mind, and that anecdotal evidence above, I'm not surprised that Yahoo are trying to recapture the magic of the original Yahoo Games with the return of their long-lived service.

