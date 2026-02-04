Off the AppStore: SuperWEIRD is straight to the point

It's super WEIRD to have this many robots working and fighting for you!

Lend a hand with harvesting, building, and directing your mechanical team

Reclaim the land from cursed objects to become bigger and better

Welcome to Off The AppStore, a weekly feature with a twist. Namely, that while these - as with all the games we cover here - are games that you can play on your phone, they're ones that operate outside of the realms of the big two ways to play: The Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore.

That means that there might be a bit of work required in downloading alternative AppStores or APKs, or that the games can simply be played in your phone browser. We'll make sure to detail that for each game though. Anyway, read on to find a new game or experience to play Off The AppStore.

When was the last time that we had a clear definition of "normal"? It seems like every few years, something new enters our world and sets a new standard, no longer the outlandish (or weird) thing it once was. When does something stop being weird? It's up to us to decide, because the weirdest things in the world are some of the most interesting, creative, and entertaining, inviting us to embrace our own weirdness. There are many ways to embrace it, especially in the mobile market. One such name, Luden.io, has done so by embracing and sharing its weirdness in the shape of SuperWEIRD.

What makes something truly weird is when they don't acknowledge that it's weird, because it's not. It's normal to them, but to the outside observer, it appears weird. In the world of SuperWEIRD, a large-headed, happy being lives a life they have come to accept: trying to reclaim natural landscapes from a series of cursed objects, such as hungry chests and unstable machines. Fortunately, they have access to an endless supply of robots that are ready to be built and deployed for work. They still need guidance, and that's where big-head (and you) come into the mix to build an automated system.

The robots stop coming, and they don't stop coming, and they'll need something to do. You'll start out by collecting nearby resources with your limited tools and presenting them to the robots to fight off the cursed objects. The more they fight, the more coins they can knock out of the target. These coins can be used to build new structures, acquire new tools, increase your strength, and provide the robots with a new career path. They'll never be as efficient as you, but every little bit helps. There's no way that you can throw your big head into the fight; you'll be knocked completely off balance.

SuperWEIRD: Idle Automation is a 2D idle simulation about gathering resources and building facilities to better equip your endless army of robots. The more cursed objects you destroy, the more upgrades you'll earn, and the more land you'll reclaim. Perhaps once all the objects are destroyed, you and the robots will finally be able to experience much more without work and conflict. But until that day, you'll have to make an effort, just don't be weird about it.

SuperWEIRD: Idle Automation is available to play and download from its itch.io page!