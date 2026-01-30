Cosmic Royale trades rifles for racecars in a new battle royale for iOS

High-speed kart racing and brutal eliminations

24-player battle royale in obstacle-packed tracks

Three different game modes to try currently

Customise and upgrade your kart to improve its looks

It’s been a while since I last covered a new battle royale, and this one stands out for not doing the usual things. You’re not parachuting in with a rifle, and you’re not knocking a giant ball into a goal with a rocket-powered car either. Cosmic Royale goes somewhere else entirely, turning the genre into a chaotic and fast kart racer.

Out now on iOS, Cosmic Royale drops 24 players onto colourful, obstacle-packed tracks and asks a simple question – can you keep moving while everything around you tries to knock you out? The goal isn’t just to finish first, but to survive. Miss a turn, clip the wrong barrier, or make one bad call in the wrong mode, and that run is over.

The structure borrows from a few places. Some matches are straight obstacle courses, where the pressure comes from tight routes and timed sections. Others lean into elimination, with survival-focused rounds that thin the pack quickly.

Mortal Race is exactly as unforgiving as it sounds, where a single mistake ends your run immediately. You can squad up with friends if you like, but the game is very clear that only one of you is walking away with the crown.

Between races, there’s a lot of room to personalise how you show up. Karts and drivers can be customised through a steady drip of unlocks, with visual flair playing a big role. The Cosmic Pass sits at the centre of that progression, offering a free track and a premium one, both feeding you new looks, parts, and currencies as you play.

Under the hood, progression is tied closely to tournaments. Performing well earns Cosmic Energy, which pushes you further through the pass, while kart experience and upgrades quietly improve how fast you progress overall.

If you’re curious how Cosmic Royale stacks up against other last-player-standing formats, our list of the top battle royales on iOS is a good place to keep exploring.