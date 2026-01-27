Reigns: The Witcher brings the choice-based adventures of the Reigns series to the world of Geralt

Witch slap

Reigns: The Witcher is a newly announced spinoff of the hit series

Play as Dandelion the Bard in embellishing Geralt's adventures into crazier sagas

Meet fan-favourite characters, make strange decisions and cope with the consequences

Whether you're familiar with it via the original novel series, the video-game adaptation or the Netflix series, The Witcher is a franchise with innumerable takes on its core story. So, how about forging your own in Reigns: The Witcher, a new choice-based narrative adventure releasing February 25th for iOS?

Reigns: The Witcher sees you playing through the PoV of Dandelion the Bard as he retells Geralt's adventures to an attentive audience. Of course, this is Dandelion, so the actual events and how he tells them may not be as we've seen them. In fact, sometimes they spiral out of control into wacky narratives all of their own. Of course, this is part of the appeal.

And if the name Reigns sounds familiar, then you won't be surprised to find that this is a spinoff of the hit choice-based narrative adventure. Just like the original duology, gameplay is a simple matter of being presented with a situation, swiping to make a choice and seeing how the story plays out from there. Check out Catherine's preview of Reigns: The Witcher to get a more in-depth overview.

Swipe right m'lord

No, since this is The Witcher, there's still combat, and a wrong swipe left or right might land you in hot water. So you'll have to engage in desperate mini-game combat to fight off monsters when Dandelion's embellishments end with you facing down the horde.

You'll also meet other frequent members of the Witcher cast along the way, such as Triss and Yennefer. But a casual meeting can quickly spiral out of control. And as you journey your way along, you'll find yourself contributing to Dandelion's fame (or infamy) with your choices.

But of course, if you find yourself hankering for more story-based adventures after playing Reigns: The Witcher, then maybe it's time to dive into some more. Check out our list of the best narrative adventure mobile games to find our selected picks!