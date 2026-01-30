PUBG Mobile crosses over with SNK's hit brawler The King of Fighters

Rock 'em sock 'em

PUBG Mobile is set to collab with the King of Fighters

Grab gear that lets you hop into the shoes of three fan-favourite fighters

And net yourself a host of new cosmetics, emotes and other goodies

PUBG Mobile has had some pretty wacky collabs over the years (remember the American Tourister one?), but lately they've been somewhat mellowing out. And today's collab is certainly a little more on the usual than unusual side, as SNK's hit brawler The King of Fighters arrives in the battleground!

Available until March 10th, the King of Fighters crossover offers gear themed after three fan-favourite characters from the series, those being Mai Shiranui (who also comes complemented with a firearm skin), Iori Yagami and Nakoruru. All of these characters don recognisable attire from some of the most famous entries in the series.

But the brawls to the wall action doesn't stop there. There's a host of new themed items joining the lineup, with the KO Helmet and Backpack, and the KoF '97 ornament, just to name a few. You'll also find chibi versions of the three characters as Space Gifts to decorate your own personal space with your favourite fighter.

Esaka Forever

Naturally, it wouldn't be a battle royale collab without some additional ways to drop in. And you'll find a themed glider and parachute to nab. Not only that, but you'll be able to bring a bit of campy style to the battleground with a host of exclusive emotes, such as the Wave Combo, or be accompanied into battle by the hawk Mamahaha.

After years playing second-fiddle to Street Fighter and Tekken, SNK's own host of fighting characters have come to the fore over the last decade or so. And while I'm not holding out hope that something like Melty Blood will become the new breakthrough hit, it does show that more people than ever are appreciating what the world of fighting games can offer.

Looking to dust off your knuckles this weekend? Well, if the KoF collab gives you a hankering for all-out brawling, then you'll be glad to know that we've got a hand-curated list of the best fighting games for Android for you to peruse!