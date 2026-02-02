Goddess of Victory: Nikke announces crossover with popular anime Lycoris Recoil

Don't recoil

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is set to cross over with popular anime Lycoris Recoil

You'll be able to recruit the series' two primary characters as part of the event

And you'll also be able to dive into original narrative content featuring the two

While Goddess of Victory: Nikke is best known for its gunplay and er- other things, it's also been a hotbed for crossover events both with other gaming properties, anime and beyond. And the folks at Level Infinite have their latest lined up for February 12th, as the popular anime Lycoris Recoil is set to make an appearance!

Lycoris Recoil, fittingly enough for Nikke, is a series quite focused on gunplay. It follows teenagers Takina Inoue and Chisato Nishigiki, who work for a secret government anti-terrorism task force while disguised as high school students. The title of the series comes from their own codenames 'Lycoris', oh, and they also manage a cafe in their downtime.

It's undoubtedly a bit silly, but I'm sure that's part of the appeal. In any case, kicking off next Thursday, you'll be able to jump into an all-new original storyline based on the series and recruit both Inou and Nishigiki as playable characters in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Recoil control

While we try to grapple with where these two will end up on our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list , I'm sure you're wondering what else is coming as part of this crossover.

Well, for the moment, the folks over at Nikke are being a bit cagey. But additional info is promised over the coming days, including details about what skills Inoue and Nishigiki will boast, as well as specific rewards for missions and other exciting content. It's all offering a pretty compelling reason to dive in and have a go when this event arrives on February 14th.

Anime is arguably Japan's most popular cultural export. And it's had an increasing influence on the pop-culture landscape because of it. So if you want to get a glimpse of how and why that's the case, why not dig into our list of the best anime games on mobile?