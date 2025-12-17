The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 59 - Umamusume: Pretty Derby, Dead Cells, and PUBG

On exploding cars and giant berserker bees

Are you a fan of waifu games and Metroidvanias, and what is the meaning of life? We tackle everything from the state of the world we live in to the overall plot of Star Wars in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast.

We kick things off with a quick game of "how many Christmas metaphors can Will blurt out in three seconds" before Iwan drops the big news on Umamusume: Pretty Derby winning Mobile Game of the Year at The Game Awards, along with Wuthering Waves bagging an award with the Player's Voice category.

It's a fantastic way of celebrating what makes mobile great, which inevitably includes waifus - and this is where Will's news on Snowbreak: Containment Zone comes in. There are plenty of outfits to get a hold of in the latest update too, so if you fancy celebrating the holidays in style, this might be one to watch.

Speaking of things that have tons of style, Dead Cells is the freebie of the week for the Epic Games Store, which is honestly levelling up its catalogue, in my opinion. It's free to grab until the 19th, and you don't even need to be logged in to the store after downloading it to play it.

We go pretty meta with our transitions and sound effects for a bit before Iwan perfectly transitions into a new Star Wars CCG in the works, and after we waffle on a tad about Star Wars losing its plot, Will throws out the existential question of how PUBG has suddenly become THE game for sportscars.

Before things get too bleak when it comes to cars exploding and the overall fate of humanity, let's segue into Cozy Caravan and restore our faith in the world with its cute critters and overall cosiness. Similar adventures like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing have never really been my thing (I'm so sorry!), but with the stop-motion-esque animation in Cozy Caravan, I might just give this sim a try.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!