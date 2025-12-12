Umamusume: Pretty Derby takes home mobile gold at The Game Awards 2025

Wuthering Waves also scooped up an award

The Game Awards have wrapped after a host of adverts, and some awards

Want to find out who took home the gold? Well, Umamusume: Pretty Derby proved a winner

Meanwhile, Wuthering Waves managed to nab itself some recognition, too

Ah, The Game Awards. It's just like the Oscars! In that we claim not to care who wins, watch it anyway, get angry at the winners and vow never to watch it again next year. But occasionally, there are some vindicating moments for fans, like Umamusume: Pretty Derby taking home Mobile Game of the Year.

Yes, one of the few categories Clair Obscur didn't take home an award in (because it wasn't eligible, but never mind that)! Umamusume: Pretty Derby has proven to be a big hit since its worldwide release this year. And while I've seen some folks express bafflement, it won out over more 'successful' titles, I don't doubt that Umamusume has a fanbase more liable to vote at The Game Awards.

Speaking of mobile, though, Wuthering Waves also managed to take home an award with the Player's Voice category. A relatively minor win, but another reminder that while console and PC dominate, mobile is by no means silent on Big Geoff's stage (in between the ads, of course).

Gaming the system

All joking aside, The Game Awards is a bit more of a glorified industry show, I know. Ever since E3 folded, it's taken its place as the premier reveals show. And it's not as if mobile hasn't taken advantage of that with Zenless Zone Zero debuting their own showcase.

And Umamusume: Pretty Derby does, in my opinion, deserve the recognition. Considering it offers such a wacky, attention-grabbing premise while delivering some seriously deep gameplay that stands out from the crowd. Be sure to check out our Umamusume beginners' guide if you want to give it a go!

In any case, The Game Awards is not the only show in town by any means. Want to make your voice heard for mobile specifically? Well, go ahead and cast your vote in the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards! Where we show some love to the best-in-class for our platform.