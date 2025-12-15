PUBG Mobile will team up with Scuderia Ferrari HP for a collaboration next year

Ferrari’s iconic racing legacy is heading to the battlegrounds

New Ferrari collab unveiled at PMGC 2025

Themed sports cars and content arriving in 2026

The tradition of high-profile automotive crossovers continues

The long-running love affair between PUBG Mobile and luxury cars is simply undeniable. And it’s only gotten longer with time. During the opening ceremony of the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Championship in Bangkok, the team confirmed a new global partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, set to roll into the battlegrounds sometime in 2026.

This marks Ferrari’s first-ever appearance in PUBG Mobile, and it’s being positioned as more than just a flashy skin drop. The collaboration is built around Ferrari’s racing legacy and engineering identity, with exclusive Ferrari and Scuderia Ferrari HP-themed content planned to arrive in-game next year. We still don’t know about the exact models, but expect them to be fast. And flashy.

I feel like vehicle collabs have become a core part of the PUBG Mobile experience, and they’ve steadily escalated in scale. Porsche content only just went live, and before that, we’ve seen partnerships with brands like Lotus and Shelby, each one leaning harder into realism, detail, and collectability. Ferrari entering that rotation feels inevitable in hindsight.

What helps this collaboration land is where it was announced. The fact that it came during the PMGC opening ceremony gives it a bit more weight than a standard crossover reveal. It reads less like a novelty addition and more like a long-term partnership, which would be exciting to see.

For now, this is very much a look-ahead announcement. The Ferrari content won’t arrive until 2026, and PUBG Mobile is keeping the finer details under wraps. But given the trajectory of recent vehicle partnerships, it’s safe to expect highly detailed cars, themed cosmetics, and a presence that goes beyond simply swapping out a Dacia.

And if all this talk of fast cars and high-stakes firefights has you itching to drop back in, our list of the best battle royales on Android is a good place to see what else is worth playing right now.