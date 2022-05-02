Top 5 mobile games like Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a game that I absolutely love. The concept is simple yet wholesome. You had a crappy job in an office, but were left a farm somewhere in a small town, by your late grandfather. So, after a long day at the office, you’ve decided enough is enough and you are going to become a farmer. In Stardew Valley, you can plant crops, become friends with the locals, go mining, fish, and so much more while discovering the seasons of the town!

Stardew Valley is, in fact, a game on mobile - you can play it on Android or iOS devices. However, you might find that after hundreds of hours playing Stardew Valley, you want something fresh, but not too fresh. That’s what this list is! Hopefully, you can find your next Stardew Valley-styled game, that you can play right on your mobile device.