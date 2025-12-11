Cozy Caravan is a sweet and relaxed road trip for the ages that's releasing out of early access

On the road again

Cozy Caravan is a comfy road-trip adventurer that's coming to Apple Arcade

Releasing out of early access, it sees you hop aboard your own wagon

Head out, trade goods and meet the locals in gorgeous rustic countrysides

For most of us Brits the term 'caravan' conjures images of rainy days and cramped, glorified bungalows that maybe move if you're lucky. But for the rest of the world, it evokes the colourful painted wagons and freewheeling existence of the road, which is precisely what Cozy Caravan seeks to emulate.

In Cozy Caravan, releasing January 8th next year, you play as a travelling salesman accompanied by their best friend Bubba in a world of anthropomorphic animals, ala Wind in the Willows. You'll craft homemade goods and then sell them at travelling markets as you make your way across the land, meeting locals and exploring as you go.

Already a firm favourite with fans, Cozy Caravan is releasing into 1.0 and also making its way to mobile. But here's where the bad must come with the good, as once more, Apple Arcade have snagged an exclusive for this cutesy road trip.

Wheels are coming off

It's a shame, but not altogether unexpected either, as Cozy Caravan is precisely the kind of inoffensive, rustic and welcoming game that does well on Apple Arcade . There are even plans for further post-launch content that is sure to have players coming back for more.

And that Wind in the Willows comparison is, I think, pretty apt. After all, there's plenty to enjoy when it comes to that rustic charm of the countryside. And even if it doesn't quite resemble the English countryside, Cozy Caravan has that same sense of humble backgarden adventure which is sure to draw in players of all ages.

