There's a new Star Wars CCG coming to mobile from Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab

Draw four, padawan

Star Wars is coming back to mobile with a new CCG

It's being produced by Zero36 Studio and CCG Labs in collaboration with LucasFilm Games

And it's slated for an Android and iOS release!

The Star Wars franchise is no stranger to merchandising. I mean, hell, it pioneered the whole concept. So it's not short on mobile entries, and there could be a new one joining the fray as LucasFilm Games partners with Zero36 Studio and CCG Lab for a new Star Wars mobile card battler.

The new CCG doesn't have an official title, but it is confirmed to be coming to iOS and Android. Star Wars certainly isn't a stranger to the genre, mainly because of the Star Wars: Unlimited TCG that's a constant feature of every games shop out there. But a digital CCG is a different beast in many ways, and one that's sure to draw in fans if it proves to be good.

And while the two studios working on it are a little obscure, they're by no means unknown. CCG Lab previously worked on DC Dual Force, while Zero36 Studio is apparently a merger of a few other existing devs with experience on mobile, all under the ByteDance umbrella.

A fine addition to my collection

Star Wars is certainly still one of the most popular multimedia franchises on the planet. And it has its fingers in virtually every pie you could imagine, so a digital CCG is not exactly an unusual choice.

At the same time, I think we all know that card battlers are a massive genre on mobile. And with heavyweights such as Marvel Snap, Hearthstone and digital spinoffs of real-world titans like Yu-Gi-Oh and Digimon easily accessible, this new Star Wars CCG will have to do a lot to make itself stand out.

If you want to dig into the competition and get a look at it for yourself, why not go ahead and dig into our list of the best card battlers on iOS?