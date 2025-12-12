Snowbreak: Containment Zone expands its roster with two new operatives in 3.4 update

Time to shovel snow

Snowbreak: Containment Zone is expanding its roster with two new characters

Bubu and Mauxir will both be available as part of a featured banner and login reward, respectively

There's also new story content and events coming this season

Things are chilling out in many areas of the world. So why not break free with Snowbreak: Containment Zone? Alright, hokey intro aside, the hit waifu shooter from Amazing Seasun Games is getting some major new additions for its 3.4 update, as Snowbreak: Containment Zone introduces two new characters!

The two headlining characters being added here are Bubu - Specular Soul and Mauxir - Lotus. Bubu will be in her featured banner from December 17th to January 29th, while Mauxir will be available for free from January 1st to the 29th simply by logging in. Be sure to check out our Snowbreak: Containment Zone tier list for some tips on who else to pick.

Of course, with Snowbreak: Containment Zone being what it is, this update also adds a brand-new wardrobe of outfits for seven existing characters. Not only that, but the new Idle Chat - Enchanted Dream feature adds more dialogue and 'presentation options' for Bubu.

Time to reflect

Look, if you hadn't guessed by the whole vibe of Snowbreak, it's got its tongue firmly in its cheek with that kind of campy anime style that so many of you seem to love. But Version 3.4 does still come packed with plenty to do.

The new story chapter, Reflection of Valor, for example, comes packed with a brand-new boss to take on in the form of Sisyphus (no hills or boulders in sight). Meanwhile, you can take on the Wintertide Relay world boss encounter and Garden Mayhem mode. And if you hadn't guessed, there's plenty in the way of festive fun to be had.

And keep your eye out for a suite of new events coming throughout the coming holidays, all that and more with version 3.4 of Snowbreak: Containment Zone!

