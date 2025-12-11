Dead Cells comes to the Epic Games Store for free this week

Be quick or be dead

Dead Cells is the Epic Games Store freebie of the week

This side-scrolling, roguelike metroidvania needs little introduction

It's now free to download and keep, no ads, no nothing!

It would seem that Epic Games has been on a bit of a roll lately. Maybe Tim Sweeney really was visited by three ghosts, because their latest free game continues the trend of amazing releases. That's because it's none other than the hit Metroidvania roguelike Dead Cells for iOS and Android.

Yes, you read that right, Dead Cells is fully free to download and keep on mobile via the Epic Games Store. Personally, even I was a little surprised considering that this ongoing platforming adventurer has been continuously updated up until recently.

Now, you probably know what Dead Cells is and how it works. But once more for the folks in the back: Dead Cells sees you play an anonymous prisoner fighting their way through a hectic castle packed to the gills with monsters. You'll need to find the secret of your creation and slowly build up an arsenal of weapons and skills to cope with all the threats in your way.

An epic challenge

It's not exactly mind-blowing that Dead Cells is on the EGS for free. But it's still quite an impressive addition, especially after last week's entry was Darkside Detective , a great but relatively low-key indie release perfect for exposure in this type of programme.

I've no doubt that this'll be a good time for many of you to try out Dead Cells for the first time. I'm certainly not about to miss out on it, even if it does get in the way of some of my Arknights: Endfield preview work (keep an eye out for that coming soon).

But either way, the roguelike genre is one which has exploded in popularity over recent years. And it's no less the case on mobile as our list of the best roguelikes and roguelites on iOS can attest!