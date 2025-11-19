The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 55 - Horizon Steel Frontiers, Red Dead Redemption, and Palworld Mobile

On flying mounts and baths on wheels

How do you rage against a giant judgmental pillar, and how soon can you get your hands on some Pals on mobile? We tackle everything from bad voice acting to the power of pronunciation in the (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast this week.

After John Marston makes a brief cameo in this episode, Iwan brings us news of Red Dead Redemption's mobile port coming to iOS and Android courtesy of Netflix Games. It is, as he writes, "beginning to look a lot like Red-mas", so while the price tag is pretty hefty, you might be able to justify its purchase on Steam this season - or you can simply subscribe to Netflix to get it for free.

Another big franchise is coming soon to mobile too with Horizon Steel Frontiers, a cross-platform MMORPG I'm super pumped about but likely won't be able to play too much because of my cursed tennis elbows. Still, it promises to bring all the totally awesome machines from the PlayStation hit onto mobile; plus, it looks like we're going to get some cool mounts too as the cherry on top.

Then, Will tells us the odd lore behind ScourgeBringer, which is free on the Epic Games Store if you want to know what it's like to have an evil pillar as your mortal enemy (really). But if you're more into typical manga narratives rather than giant judgmental monoliths, Seven Knights Idle Adventure is doing a collab with popular manhwa The Swordmaster's Son, or you might want to put Mongil: Star Dive on your radar for even more anime-style visuals and feels.

Apart from Netmarble's monster-taming adventure, G-Star 2025 also showcased Palworld Mobile in Korea over the weekend, where Krafton opened alpha test sign-ups for the highly anticipated project.

And finally, we close out with the upcoming The Witcher collab within Sword of Convallaria - a title that might just elude Will's pronunciation prowess forever. We do offer this idea out into the ether, though: Geralt in a hot tub on wheels as a mount or as a kart racer - now that's a sure hit.

